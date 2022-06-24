Not Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari is dating 'The Archies' actor Vedang Raina? here's what we know

Palak Tiwari, who shot to fame with Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu's music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee', is reportedly dating 'The Archies' actor Vedang Raina.

If reports are to be believed, Palak and Vedang have been seeing each other for more than two years now.

It has also been reported that Palak's mom, actress Shweta Tiwari, is very happy with her choice. The duo currently wants to focus on their professional lives and hence they will not go public with their relationship anytime soon.

It may also be mentioned that Palak had created quite a stir recently after a video of the actress hiding her face while exiting a restaurant with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan went viral on the internet.

However, it is now reported that Palak is not dating Ibrahim but she is in love with Vedang.

On the professional front, Palak is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The film is a spooky horror love story, and also features Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji. It is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

She will also be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

