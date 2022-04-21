Nimrat Kaur's hard-hitting note on body positivity: 'Don't make someone's day worse'

New Delhi [India]: Actor Nimrat Kaur on Wednesday shared then and now pictures of her body transformation after putting on weight for her film 'Dasvi', with a hard-hitting social media note.

Nimrat, who had gained 15 kg weight for her role of Bimla Devi in her recently released movie 'Dasvi' co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, took to her social media and penned a powerful body-positive note.

In her long note, Nimrat spoke about the importance of minding our own business. The pictures show Nimrat sporting the same outfit. The first picture features her with the extra weight that she put on for the film and the second features her after losing it.

Sharing the then and now body transformation picture, Nimrat wrote, "Weigh on it...Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won't speak." A part of her long note read, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime. Bear with me, as unfortunately, there isn't a 'bite sized' version of this 10th-month long journey."

She concluded her note by asking people to be "kind, sensitive, graceful and responsible,' adding "Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's."

The post accumulated thousands of likes and comments from her fans and fellow celebrities.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Love you my girllll" while Huma Qureshi wrote, "You go girl".

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 08:40 AM IST