Nimrat Kaur jets off to Prague to wrap up her Hollywood project 'Foundation' Season 2

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur is enjoying the success of her latest social comedy 'Dasvi'. Winning the hearts of the audience over with her character Bimla Devi in the film, Nimrat is riding high on all the fanfare coming her way.

Still basking in all her 'Dasvi' glory, Nimrat has now left for Prague to wrap her Hollywood project, 'Foundation' Season 2.

Based on the groundbreaking novel by Isaac Asimov, the first season of 'Foundation' was a superhit.

Speaking about her upcoming schedule, Nimrat said, "I am excited to wrap for Foundation Season 2. It has been a memorable journey shooting for the project with an incredible team. I have been a complete fan of the show. I hope the audience enjoys the second season as much as they did the first one."

From what we hear, Nimrat will star opposite Jared Harris and will essay the character of a quantum physicist in the show, marking a complete contrast from her role in 'Dasvi'.

Before 'Foundation' Season 2, Nimrat was also a part of Hollywood projects like 'Homeland' and 'Wayward Pines'.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 02:35 PM IST