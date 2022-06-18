'Nikamma' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film manages to collect Rs 51 Lakh

Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty-starrer ‘Nikamma’ managed to collect Rs 51 lakh on its opening day at the Box Office.

The film, which garnered negative reviews from film critics showed better occupancy in mass centres than metros and is expected to grow over the weekend.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' released on June 17.

Khan feels that films are not made in a vacuum. A film has to have commercial viability as it is an effort of a lot of people coming together and each stakeholder needs to have some sort of financial security. In short, art needs commerce to sustain.

The director, who has earlier made Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's debut vehicle 'Heropanti', recently spoke with IANS about the importance of commercial bent of mind for any filmmaker.

Sabbir may belong to the commercial or mainstream line of cinema but he believes that the industry should give equal room to off-beat, arthouse and parallel cinema. For him, it's all about "striking the right balance" with commercial and arthouse elements in a film.

He shared, "It is important for every filmmaker to have a commercial sense of mind because eventually you want people to come to see your film and you want that to convert in business, that is what makes your film successful. Having said that, if you can get the balance right of saying something important with entertainment and economics then nothing like it."

Lauding his fellow filmmakers, he said in the ending note of the conversation, "Directors like Rajkumar Hirani, Prashanth Neel, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Rajamouli infuse high concepts with entertainment which is always good and brings larger audiences to the theatres.