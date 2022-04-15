Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took only 4 'pheras' instead of 7: Report

After the much-awaited 'Ranbir Weds Alia' on Thursday, social media was flooded with pictures of the newly married star couple. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra house Vastu. The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection.

Alia broke several stereotypes for her wedding. Right from choosing white over red, to sharing a lip lock, the actress left no stone unturned to own her special day.

Now in an interview with India Today, Alia’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the couple took four pheras instead of the usual seven.

He said that the ceremony had a special pandit who has been with the Kapoor family for many years.

“So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras," shared Rahul.

The intimate affair was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

Minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures with on her Instagram handle.

She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:38 AM IST