New mom Pranitha Subhash pens appreciation post for her gynaecologist mother: 'The best any girl could ask for'

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who was recently blessed with a girl, has now penned an appreciation post for her mother

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
Actress Pranitha Subhash, who was recently blessed with a girl, has now penned an appreciation post for her mother, Jayashri, a gynaecologist by profession.

Taking to Instagram, Pranitha wrote, "Appreciation post for my mum Dr Jayashri... The best any girl could ask for would be a gynaecologist mom. But when a gynaecologist has to deal with her own daughter's pregnancy, it's very very tough emotionally because she knows of the various complications that can possibly happen."

"I remember this scene from 'Munna Bhai MBBS' where Boman Irani talks about how his hands would shiver if he had to operate on his own daughter. Thank you mummy for making this a peaceful experience and it's only now that I understand why she's always running to the hospital at odd hours for her own patients because each patient's responsibility is on the hands of her gynaec. It's only now that I understand why she puts her profession ahead of her personal life, vacations or any family events,' she added.

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru last year in May, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended only by her close friends and family.

She made her Bollywood debut in the same year with 'Hungama 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

