Neetu Kapoor to make fun of daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's 'Kalank' box office failure in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'?

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is all set to hit the big screens on June 24. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, producer Karan Johar and his team have taken a dig at Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Kalank' in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

The family entertainer is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

A source informed the news publication that in a scene in the film, two principal characters visit a theatre as they want to talk in private and they chose a cinema hall playing 'Kalank'. The reason for doing so is that they wanted to have a secret discussion. Realising that Kalank’s shows will be running empty, they decide that it’ll be the ideal place for their tête-à-tête.

However, it is not known who are the two characters who go to watch 'Kalank' in the film. The funny scene was reportedly shot in Malwa cinema in Patiala, Punjab.

For those unversed, 'Kalank', starring Varun, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, generated tremendous hype pre-release. However, after opening well at the box office, it didn’t work much due to a very poor word of mouth.

Meanwhile, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' went on floors in Chandigarh in December 2020. The shoot of the movie was halted several times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:12 PM IST