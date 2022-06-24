Neetu Kapoor reveals she and Rishi were drunk during their wedding pheras: 'We both fainted'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who made her onscreen comeback with ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, recently revealed that she and her late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor were drunk at their wedding.

She recalled having brandy ahead of their pheras and stated, “So he was having brandy, I was having brandy. I was drunk when I was taking the pheras.”

Neetu further revealed that both of them fainted on their big day. “When we were getting married, I fainted and my husband also fainted. We both fainted. I fainted because there were too many people and my husband was petrified of crowds so before going on to the ghodi, he fainted,” she shared in a video segment for Swiggy.

The actress also mentioned how their wedding, which was a grand affair had many gatecrashers.

“There were pickpockets at my wedding. They gave me gifts that had stones, chappals. They were all so well dressed and we thought they were guests. They crashed the wedding because it was such a huge wedding,” she said.

Neetu Kapoor, who met Rishi Kapoor at the age of 15, married the actor in 1980 and quit films after featuring in hits like "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Deewaar", "Khel Khel Mein" and "Kabhi Kabhie".

She returned to movies in late 2000s with cameos in films like "Love Aaj Kal" (2009) and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" (2012) as well as full-fledged roles in "Do Dooni Chaar" (2010) and "Besharam" (2013). All four films featured Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020 after a battle with leukemia.

The latest film "Jugjugg Jeeyo" features Neetu in a full- fledged role nine years after her last outing "Besharam".

The comedy drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul.