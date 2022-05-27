Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shooting for 'Laxman Lopez' during winter in New York

Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Instagram

The magic of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatile talent has made him an actor that this era will always remember. After concurring the hearts of millions of his Indian fans, the actor is eyeing his international association these days.

While taking to his social media recently, the actor shared a picture of himself along with the director of his upcoming international venture 'Laxman Lopez', Roberto Girault, and writer Sammy Sarzoza as he finishes up his reading and is all set to start the shoot from this Christmas.

He further wrote the caption, "Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza. P.S - ठंड की सोच के अभी से कप-कपी छूट रही है ।"

'Laxman Lopez' is a very special one for Nawazuddin as it is an international project which he will also headline.

Other than 'Laxman Lopez', Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.