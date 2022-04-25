'Mumbai Police caught me by the shoulder, pushed me': Pratik Gandhi 'humiliated' amid PM Modi's visit

Actor Pratik Gandhi, who took the nation by storm, with his scintillating performance in ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, recently shared his traffic ordeal on social media and getting ‘humiliated’ by the Mumbai Police.

Pratik revealed that he was travelling for a shoot via the Mumbai Western Express Highway when the cops pushed him into a warehouse.

The actor wrote on Twitter, “Mumbai WEH is jammed coz of “VIP” movement, I started walking on the roads to reach the shoot location and Police caught me by shoulder and almost pushed me in some random marble warehouse to wait till without any discussion. #humiliated.”

As the tweet went viral, many social media users schooled Pratik that PM Narendra Modi was in the city. One user wrote, “The Prime Minister is here,” to which Pratik responded, “Oops I didn’t know.”

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had tweeted, “Due to VIP movement Traffic may be slow on Western Express Highway at Santacruz towards Dharavi, Matunga between 3-9 PM on dt 24-04-2022. Mumbaikars are requested to avoid using this route and use alternative routes.”

PM Modi received the award at Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai on Sunday, which marked the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's father.

Meanwhile on work front, Pratik and actress Patralekhaa are set to headline a film based on the lives of noted social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

The Hindi film, titled 'Phule', will be written and directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Produced by Raj Kishor Khaware, Pranay Chokshi, Saurabh Varma, Utpaal Acharya, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Ritesh Kudecha, 'Phule' is slated to release in 2023.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:00 AM IST