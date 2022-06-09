Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor stuns in latest photoshoot as she turns muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Mom-to-be soon, actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja who were enjoying a 'babymoon' in Italy have returned home now. The actress who turns a year older on Thursday, recently entered her third trimester.

Sonam turned muse for ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla where she posed in a white ensemble and flaunted her baby bump.

The caption to their post read, “Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be. “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand-new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!” Abu-Sandeep. Sonam is the epitome of strength and grace in an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-panelled, dress, hand embroidered in pearls.”

In the summer of 2018, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja. Before marriage, the couple met six years ago, in 2016 and they started dating. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child in the March of 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in the film 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. The film is a remake of the same-named Korean film of 2011. The actors finished filming in February 2021.