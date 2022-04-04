'Mohabbatein' fame Preeti Jhangiani to headline Avinash Gupta's 'Mahapaur'

Actress Preeti Jhangiani won hearts of the audience with her Bollywood debut film 'Mohabbatein' in 2000. After the Aditya Chopra directorial, the actress appeared in a few films and then went on a sabbatical.

Preeti is all set to explore the big screen magic once again. She will be seen playing the role of a Mayor in the film 'Mahapaur'.

Helmed by Avinash Gupta, the film is produced by Priroda Productions and Varchasv Motion Pictures.

Other than Preeti in the titular role, actor Yajuvendra Pratap Singh will also essay an important role in the film.

Talking about her role Preeti says, "A very different side of me will be seen in this film. It is a role with a lot of grey shades, almost black . I’m already working towards perfecting the accent and attitude that the character will have. The film will be shot entirely in real locations in Lucknow."

'Mahapaur' is a story of bureaucracy and politics entwined with severe environmental issues. And considering all the preparations Preeti is undergoing, it will surely be a delight to see her in this avatar.

