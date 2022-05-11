Modern Love Mumbai: Director Alankrita Mehta spills the beans on Sarika's character in 'My Beautiful Wrinkles'

Amazon Prime Video’s most anticipated web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is ready to dwell on the intense love stories and is all set to test love in its complicated yet beautiful forms.

Slated to be launched on 13th May, the series is a revamped version of love stories that describe the true and timely anecdotes of real human connection.

The forthcoming web series has brought six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema together who will narrate six distinctive stories which will unfold to the audiences in different moods.

While talking about the directorial ‘My beautiful wrinkles’ director Alankrita said, "It was very instinctive because of what story tells about the character Dilbar, where we need to sometimes remind ourselves that it doesn't matter what age we are but life is still beautiful, and the character also rediscovers herself in a certain way which changes a lot of things around so I feel it was the best title we could ever give".

The Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy and stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes - Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others.

