Mithun Chakraborty Birthday Special: Best movies of India's favourite 'Disco Dancer'

Mithun Chakraborty, who was born on June 16, 1950, is a Bollywood actor, singer, producer, writer, social worker, entrepreneur and television presenter.

If this wasn't enough, the actor also ventured into politics and he is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

More than anything, he has been a Bollywood heartthrob and India's 'Disco Dancer' for years.

Here are some of Mithun's best performances over the years:

Mrigayaa

Mithun marked his cinematic debut with this film. The film portrayed the relationship between the British colonial government and native villagers and their exploitation by Indian landlords in 1920s India. It also depicts the friendship between a British administrator who has a flair for game hunting and a native tribal who is an expert archer.

Surakksha

This film had action, a good storyline and a star like Mithun playing Gopi. In the film, he is on a quest to find his missing partner and fight numerous obstacles that come his way.

Taraana

In this film, a wealthy man named Shyam falls in love with a not-so-well off Rani. They decide to get married but their parents stand in their way.

Disco Dancer

This is an Indian dance film and it is a rags-to-riches story which follows a young street performer from the slums of Bombay.

Boxer

In this sports-drama, a professional boxer is severely injured during a fight and can never box again. His son, Shankar, proves to be a talented boxer, but when he too is injured, he decides not to box again, which makes his father sad.