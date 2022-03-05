'Mirzya' actress Saiyami Kher juggles between multiple films, says 'It feels good to work round the clock'

Saiyami Kher has always impressed the audiences with her performances. Be it her debut film 'Mirzya' or Anurag Kashyap directorial 'Choked', she has garnered immense praise for her acting chops.

The actress had quite a busy start to the year, thanks to her back-to-back film announcements. Working double shifts to complete the shoot of the new season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' and 'Faadu' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Saiyami also managed to squeeze time for her cricket training as a part of the prep for R Balki’s 'Ghoomer'.

Currently, she is juggling her time between the sets of 'Ghoomer' and 'Faadu'.

Saiyami shares, “It feels so so good to be working round the clock. This is all an actor waits for. I know how tough the waiting game has been so now when I have long hours of work I’m just very grateful and very happy.”

'Ghoomer' is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured.

The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

On the other hand, ‘Faadu stars Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal alongside Saiyami Kher. It is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.

