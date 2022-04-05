'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu’s film ‘Mere Desh ki Dharti’ to release on THIS date

Recently, filmmakers have taken on a number of subjects with social messages that have been brought to light and have had a significant impact on society. Adding yet another to the list, Carnival Motion Pictures, one of the major production studios led by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, has announced a new release date for their awaited film 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti'.

The film will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022, starring Divyenndu, Anupria Goenka, and Anant Vidhaat.

'Mere Desh ki Dharti' is a social drama on contemporary situations prevailing in our country where rural and urban divide comes to the force. The film goes into the depth of a problem where the urban youth should take up the cudgels and become a definitive part of rural reality and economics. While farming is a major enterprise; it has taken a back stage because the youth is looking for options in urban cities. The film paves the path of bringing the two worlds together through our protagonists.

“It's fascinating to see how our audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful and compelling message. 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' has been a long time coming for both us and the audience, and I'm overjoyed that it will be released in theatres on May 6. On the subject and story, we've received some heartwarming feedback from film festivals. 'Mere Desh ki Dharti' is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can't wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback," Divyenndu said.

"A realistic and amusing portrayal of the journey of two engineering friends who go on a new adventure in the farming industry, the story is quite relatable to many young people. The film is incredibly personal to everyone of us, and each character has a unique journey and set of emotions that will resonate with the audience. We are really excited and happy that the picture will be released on May 6, 2022," director Faraz Haider said.

Producer, Vaishali Sarwankar added, “We are eagerly looking forward for the movie release. It’s a family entertainer which touches your heart with sensitive topic of farmer. We had a great team and brilliant actors who helped put together the film so beautiful. Really looking forward for the audience to watch it.”

'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' also stars Anupriya Goenka, Anant Vidhaat, Rajesh Sharma and others in key roles. The film is directed by Faraz Haider, presented by Dr Shrikant Bhasi and produced by Vaishali Sarwankar, Carnival motion pictures.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 01:24 PM IST