'Mimi' fame Laxman Utekar gears up for an innocent love story 'Ittu Si Baat'

After winning hearts with 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi', Laxman Utekar now steps into the shoes of a producer.

The filmmaker dropped an exclusive motion poster of his upcoming venture 'Ittu Si Baat' on Saturday.

Produced in association with NH Studioz, the movie is an intense love story all set to release in cinemas on the 17th of June 2022.

Sharing the poster, Utekar wrote on his Instagram handle, "This season of love, me & @nh_studioz present to you the Motion Poster of our new film #IttuSiBaat, a passionate love story that will surely bring some warmth in your hearts! Releasing in Cinemas on 17th June 2022."

Meanwhile, Laxman Utekar is also set to come up with another love story, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the shoot of which wrapped up in January.

Not just that, but Utekar is also working on another project which will see 'Stree' fame Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:43 PM IST