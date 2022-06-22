'Maybe I misspoke': Varun Dhawan reacts after being trolled for 'Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor started parallel cinema' remark

Actor Varun Dhawan, who currently promoting his much-awaited film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', reacted to being trolled for one of his statements in an interview.

For the unawares, Varun recently said in an interview that it is senior actor Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who started the parallel cinema movement with films like 'Mirzya', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', 'Ray' and 'Thar'.

However, he was trolled by fans for his statement. Now, reacting to the trolls, Varun said in a tweet, "Hey guys maybe I misspoke but defiently applaud him for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews (sic)."

During an interview with Film Companion, Varun had said, "...because actually the parallel cinema movement has been started by Harsh". He was soon trolled and netizens reminded him of acting greats like Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Sheikh, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Irrfan Khan and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He will next be seen in 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Bawaal' in the pipleine.