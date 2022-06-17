‘Masoom’ actor Akashdeep Arora reveals what it’s like to work alongside Boman Irani

Actor Akashdeep Arora, who came to light after the hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be seen in the upcoming web series 'Masoom'. He believes in immersing one's happiness into their work and one's soul into the character they are playing, for without it, the character is just as good as being a vessel with no emotions.

The web series 'Masoom' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar, where Akashdeep will be seen playing a pivotal role in the story's narrative graph. He will be seen alongside a stellar cast Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnnis, Veer Rajwant Singh and many more talented actors.

In the words of actor Akashdeep Arora, "My character is someone who's struggling to fit into this normal world by disregarding his past concerning his childhood days. My character feels like an outsider, which makes him filled with anxiety & self-doubt, something which any normal person must feel when he or she is unaware of the truth behind an incident."

Akashdeep has also appeared in the popular web series 'Mirzapur' and 'Inside Edge,' as well as the film 'Kaamyaab,' starring Sanjay Mishra.

He further adds, "I am more than happy to be a part of this project and work alongside such intensely talented individuals. Every day was like a new learning experience and the complete team being highly supportive and welcoming. Just like my every other project, this show will always stay close to my heart. I believe that 'Masoom' will linger on in the audience's conscience for some time after and the show will leave a good and long-lasting impact. "

'Masoom' is about seeking the truth and how everyone's truth creates an impact on each other's lives. Directed by Mihir Desai and written by Satyam Tripathy, 'Masoom' will hit the screens at your home on June 17.

