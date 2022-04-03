Manushi Chhillar shares an UNSEEN pic from the sets of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar is getting one of the biggest debuts in the history of Bollywood as she is paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the much-anticipated Yash Raj Films’ historical drama 'Prithviraj'.

The former Miss World shared an unseen BTS image from the film’s sets to remind fans and audiences that it’s only two months to the release of the big screen spectacle.

Manushi captioned the image: “Getting my Sanyogita groove on! #2MonthsToPrithviraj #Prithviraj3rdJune #YRF50 @akshaykumar #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf”.

In the picture, Manushi can be seen dropping a glimpse of her Sanyogita look as her left hand is bejewelled with exquisite ornaments from the Prithviraj era. She is seen getting into the mood of the shoot as she listens to her favourite music in her vanity van.

'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The film will now release worldwide on June 3, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:14 AM IST