Malaika Arora returns to work post accident; says 'Feels good to be back'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who recently met with a car accident, has resumed work after a short break.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of a shoot. Flaunting her sexy legs and stilletoes and giving a glimpse of her outfit, she wrote, "Feels good to be back on set".

Malaika met with an accident on April 3. The incident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She was then rushed to the Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Reports stated that the actress sustained some injuries near her eye and her wounds had to be stitched up.

She was discharged from the hospital a day later and was advised complete rest.

A few days ago, Malaika had penned a heartfelt note for her family and fans for their prayers and wishes. "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff," she wrote.

After her accident, Malaika recently made her first appearance at the post-wedding party of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on April 16. She grabbed eyeballs in a hot pink dress as she accompanied beau Arjun Kapoor at the bash.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 04:10 PM IST