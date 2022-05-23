Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' spend a whopping Rs 25 crore to recreate 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj

Akshay Kumar is all set to come up with 'Prithviraj', which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

The film is mounted on an extravagant scale, so much so that producer Aditya Chopra recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj from scratch and allocated over Rs 25 crores as set design budget.

Akshay Kumar says, “It was quite a task to make this film into a visual delight for audiences because we wanted to promise a big screen entertainer for everyone. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was chosen as the ruler of India and Delhi became his political capital. So, it was important that we recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj, cities that are linked to his reign and life authentically for people to see how magnificent the city really looked during that time.”

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi adds, “Aditya Chopra took on the Herculean task to recreate Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj and I have to congratulate the entire set-design team for being able to pull off the unthinkable. Real marble was used to build the city, 900 workers toiled hard for about eight months to build this gigantic set that was a marvel for our eyes. Every element of the city, including Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s palace was built from scratch.”

He adds, “I think Aditya Chopra must have spent crores and crores of money just to get the city built to perfection. So, if people are loving what they are seeing in the trailer, they will have to wait and watch the film to see the grandeur of our sets in its full glory!”

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. Manushi Chhillar, who is set to mark her Bollywood debut, plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST