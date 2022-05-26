e-Paper Get App

'Major' pre-release screening in Ahmedabad: Adivi Sesh leaves fans emotional with his performance

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
article-image

Adivi Sesh has been touring the country to promote his upcoming film ‘Major’. He has been winning hearts along the way.

After the first screening in Pune, where a touching clip of a para-military officer and Adivi Sesh went viral, the 'Major' fever then hit Ahmedabad, as fans left the theatre hall emotional and in tears.

Fans and audiences were moved by Adivi Sesh’s performance in the film, with several calling it a masterpiece and one for which the actor deserves a National Film Award.

The star steps into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, honoured for his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. At the screening, Adivi spoke about how the film survived three years and three COVID waves, making this an extremely emotional moment for him.

Tears and emotions filled the room as chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ left everyone moved. ‘Major’ is fast becoming the highly anticipated film and one that promises to leave an impact on audiences.

Video: Paramilitary officer gets emotional after watching Adivi Sesh's performance in 'Major'
article-image
