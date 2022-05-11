Mahesh Babu says he 'respects all languages' after claiming Hindi film industry 'cannot afford' him

A day after South superstar Mahesh Babu claimed that the Hindi film industry 'cannot afford' him, the actor has reportedly said he 'respects all languages'.

In a recent press conference, the actor was asked about the negative reaction and comments to his statement.

The Telugu superstar reaffirmed that he wants to make Telugu movies that could transcend boundaries. According to several media reports, Mahesh Babu said that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing a film where he has been working. The actor also added that he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.

Mahesh Babu clarified that he will not leave Telugu cinema for Hindi.

Reportedly, the actor also made it clear that his next with SS Rajamouli will be a Pan India movie.

For those unversed, during the trailer launch event of Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major', Mahesh was asked about venturing into the Hindi film industry, given the trend of pan-India films in today's times. To that, the actor said, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time."

He added, "The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has a slew of movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paatam', which is based on a bank robbery/fraud.

