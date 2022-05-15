Madhuri Dixit turns 55: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and others extend heartfelt birthday wishes

On Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's 55th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm wishes to her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor posted a photograph with Madhuri and wrote, "Happy birthday MD ji, Love u always".

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of throwback pictures with the birthday girl. "The Best Period. Happy Birthday to my dear friend @madhuridixitnene," he wrote with the picture.

Riteish Deshmukh dropped a video with Madhuri where they can be seen dancing with each other on the Salman Khan's hit number 'Jumme Ki Raat'. He captioned the post, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Queen Of Hearts @madhuridixitnene mam. May you have a stupendous day and a fabulous year ahead. Big hug #happybirthdaymadhuridixit."

Jackie Shroff has also shared a candid picture with Madhuri and extended his birthday wishes. He wrote, "Smile that touches millions of heart, Happiness Always @madhuridixitnene."

Calling the birthday girl the queen of hearts, Yami Gautam Dhar sent a birthday greeting to Madhuri by dropping a video on her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to the queen of our hearts...the one & only....Madhuri Ma'am."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Farah Khan Kunder and other celebs also extended their birthday greetings to Bollywood's ageless beauty.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:48 PM IST