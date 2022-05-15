Madhuri Dixit turns 55: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and others extend heartfelt birthday wishes

e-Paper Get App
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm wishes to Madhuri

ANI | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

On Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's 55th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm wishes to her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor posted a photograph with Madhuri and wrote, "Happy birthday MD ji, Love u always".

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of throwback pictures with the birthday girl. "The Best Period. Happy Birthday to my dear friend @madhuridixitnene," he wrote with the picture.

Riteish Deshmukh dropped a video with Madhuri where they can be seen dancing with each other on the Salman Khan's hit number 'Jumme Ki Raat'. He captioned the post, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Queen Of Hearts @madhuridixitnene mam. May you have a stupendous day and a fabulous year ahead. Big hug #happybirthdaymadhuridixit."

Jackie Shroff has also shared a candid picture with Madhuri and extended his birthday wishes. He wrote, "Smile that touches millions of heart, Happiness Always @madhuridixitnene."

Calling the birthday girl the queen of hearts, Yami Gautam Dhar sent a birthday greeting to Madhuri by dropping a video on her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to the queen of our hearts...the one & only....Madhuri Ma'am."

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Farah Khan Kunder and other celebs also extended their birthday greetings to Bollywood's ageless beauty.

ALSO READ

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:48 PM IST