Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's latest photo reminds fans of 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Two of Bollywood's most loved actresses Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor recently caught up at a film studio, and fans cannot help but gush over the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' duo.

Karisma shared a picture on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen hugging Madhuri. "Look who I bumped into at the studio my all time fav MDji," she captioned the photo.

Within minutes of Karisma dropping the post, fans bombarded the comments section with messages that the picture made them think of 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

"Dil to paagal hai part 2," a user wrote. Another netizen commented, "Remember...dil to pagal hai".

One of the blockbuster films of the 90s, 'Dil To Pagal Hai' had released in the year 1997, and starred Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead alongside Madhuri and Karisma.

The film, helmed by Yash Chopra, went on to become the highest grossing film of the year, with all the three actors receiving several awards for their roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in the Netflix series 'The Fame Game', in which she played a superstar whose life turns upside down when she goes missing all of a sudden.

The series received rave reviews from the masses and many claimed that Madhuri single-handedly stole the limelight on the show.

On the other hand, Karisma recently appeared on 'India's Got Talent' with Govinda to celebrate 25 years of their cult classic 'Hero No 1'. She was last seen in the 2020 web series titled 'Mentalhood'.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:23 PM IST