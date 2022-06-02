Lookout notice against her, Rhea Chakraborty drops IIFA plan

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will not be availing a favourable court order permitting her travel to Abu Dhabi to attend an IIFA event.

The court had earlier directed the NCB to return her passport that had been deposited with it as per bail conditions as it had permitted her to travel abroad.

Rhea through her advocate on Thursday informed the court that she will not be travelling abroad as she has a lookout circular against her that she was not aware of.

The actor in her application said she does not want to get her passport or travel abroad in view of the lookout notice. The court then passed an order that the NCB’s concerned officer is to take note, that the passport not be returned to her.