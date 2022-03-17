Leaked! Sexy Deepika Padukone turns up the heat in swimsuit pictures from ‘Pathaan’ sets

After pictures of a ripped Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of 'Pathaan' went viral, his co-star Deepika Padukone has joined the trend with her swimsuit pictures.

As per posts on Instagram, Deepika can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in a bright yellow monokini.

Another set shows the leggy lass in a black bikini with a sarong.

The duo are currently shooting for ‘Pathaan’ in Spain.

As per reports, the team will be shooting for a song and a few action sequences for the movie in Spain.

'Pathaan', which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years, will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the much-awaited film, announced the release date of the "action spectacle" on Wednesday

Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' and 'Bang Bang' fame.

‘Pathaan’ also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year'.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is also directed by Siddharth and features Deepika.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The leggy lass will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:32 PM IST