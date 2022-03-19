Leaked! Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor gear up for a peppy number in Luv Ranjan's next - watch video

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen for the first time in the yet-to-be titled upcoming film, directed by Luv Ranjan.

The film has already been grabbing a lot of attention ever since it was announced and fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to witness the fresh pair on the silver screens.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, a video has recently gone viral on social media, wherein Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen shooting for a peppy number.

The video from the set of the film shows Ranbir in a blue kurta, apparently trying to woo Shraddha, who walks by in a stunning yellow saree.

The shoot is evidently mounted on a large scale with scores of background dancers present at the location, which looks like a wedding set-up.

Watch the footage here:

The Luv Ranjan directorial is touted to be a romantic drama. The film will also mark senior producer Boney Kapoor's acting debut. Besides, it will also star Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

While the plot of the film has been strictly kept under the wraps, the film is reportedly going to hit the cinema halls in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Shraddha had recently attended Luv Ranjan's wedding together in Agra on February 20. The duo looked resplendent in a white colour-coordinated outfits, going by the theme of the wedding.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:18 PM IST