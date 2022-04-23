LEAKED! Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's look from their upcoming film 'Animal'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is all set to share the screen for the first time with south sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film 'Animal'.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, gives a glimpse of the duo's look in 'Animal'.

In the video, which has now been shared by several fanpages, Ranbir can be seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and sporting a clean shaven look. Rashmika, on the other hand, looked beautiful in an off-white saree with red border.

The two were seen shooting in the middle of the road with snow-capped mountains in the background.

A day ago too, pictures of Ranbir and Rashmika from the sets of 'Animal' went viral on social media, in which both of them were seen wearing traditional Himachali caps and shawls.

Ranbir, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, jetted off to Manali to commence the shoot of the film, soon after his wedding.

Being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is touted as a crime drama and will release on August 11 next year.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 02:33 PM IST