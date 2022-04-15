Lara Dutta Birthday Special: Photos that prove the Miss Universe is one doting mother

Lara Dutta, as we all know is an Indian actress, entrepreneur and the winner of the coveted Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She was previously crowned as Miss Intercontinental 1997.

Born on 16 April 1978, Lara has worked primarily in Hindi films, some of her best ones being 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Partner'.

She also appeared as Begum Samru in the British TV series, 'Beecham House'. She made her web series debut in 2020 with the show 'Hundred'. In 2021, she played Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom'.

In September 2010, Lara got engaged to Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupathi. They married on 16 February 2011 in a civil ceremony in Bandra, followed by a ceremony on 20 February 2011 in Goa. In 2012, the couple was blessed with their first child - a daughter, whom they named Saira Bhupathi.

Check out some of the most adorable moments of Lara with her daughter:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 08:13 PM IST