'Laal Rang' actress Pia Bajpiee opens up on her 'Sattvic' diet

Actress Pia Bajpiee has been on an upward ascend in her career. Giving us insights about her special diet that she has been following to stay in shape, the 'Mirza Juliet' actress talked about how the modern day men and women are bombarded with unhealthy choices and it becomes difficult to hunt for the right ones.

A vegetarian at heart, Pia states that she tried an 11-day no grains diet as a beginner trial and when it went really well, she continued further. "The sad reality of our times today is that we need some professional telling us what we should eat and what we shouldn't. This was not the case in our parents' times and they lived a simpler happier life. With being exposed to so many unhealthy, foods and items, marketed for commercial reasons, it is rather difficult to make choices that are best for us."

When asked for fitness advice, Pia goes on to say, "Everyone has a different body and structure and metabolism and hence a particular diet may not work for all. You have to find one that suits you and work on that. I have personally started a detoxing 'Sattvic' diet that consists of all fresh and organic food. This cleanses the body from within and makes you feel light and happy. Switching to fruits and vegetables instead of carbs has an advantage that to can eat whenever you feel hungry."

Pia will next be seen the movie 'Lost' which will release soon.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:01 PM IST