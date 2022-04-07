'Kya kar loge': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to trolls questioning him for promoting son Abhishek Bachchan's film 'Dasvi'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father of his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan and does not shy away from publically showering him with appreciation for his work.

After he recently praised Abhishek and called him his uttaradhikari (successor) while sharing the trailer of Abhishek's new film 'Dasvi', several netizens trolled the megastar for promoting his son.

A social media user commented, "At the age of 80 when superstar isn't able to establish his son with his movies and acting. Now he wants us to believe that Abhishek is next Amitabh, which is just ridiculous."

Responding to the trolls, Big B tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translates to: "T 4243 - Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!! What will you do~??"

Amitabh Bachchan has often been vocal in expressing his pride in Abhishek's work as an actor.

Meanwhile, 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles, revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.

Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' has released on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.

