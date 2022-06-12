e-Paper Get App

Kriti Kharbanda thanks her fans as she completes 13 years in film industry: 'You guys are the reason I don't give up on bad days'

Kriti shared a video where she added short clips of the characters played by her in movies

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 04:58 PM IST
Actor Kriti Kharbanda thanked her fans on social media as she completed 13 years in the film industry.

The '14 Phere' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where she added short clips of the characters played by her in movies.

Along with the video, she penned a long note and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers.

She wrote, "As I complete 13 years in the industry today, I want to take this moment to thank each and everyone who's been a part of this journey. My family, friends and well-wishers. But biggest of all, my fans and fan clubs. Every time I log onto the gram I realise how lucky I am. You guys celebrate me more than I celebrate myself."

She added, "You'll have given me more love than I could have imagined which has become my strength! I work hard for me, but I know you'll are the reason I don't give up on bad days. So u guys basically give me the strength to keep going and I love u for that! All in all, it's been a crazy 13 years. And here's looking forward to the next 13! Yea baby! Bring it on! I'm ready! P.S. these are just some characters I've portrayed over the years. Will post the others in my stories. Love all equally but technologically challenged. Thank you for understanding," she concluded.

As soon as she shared the post, fans congratulated her on the completion of 13 years in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in '14 Phere' alongside Vikrant Massey which was released on ZEE5.

article-image

