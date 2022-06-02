KK’s final song to be featured in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’

Legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath also known as KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53, hours after his performance at an event in Kolkata. He was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The last rites of playback singer will be held in Mumbai today.

Over the years, KK has delivered iconic tracks such as ‘Bas Ek Pal’, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’, ‘It's The Time To Disco’ and non-film songs such as ‘Pal’ to name a few.

The singer may have left his fans with a memorable discography, but his business in the mortal world remains unfinished with three tracks which are reportedly yet to release.

KK’s last song was ‘Yeh Hausle’ from Ranveer Singh’s sports biopic ’83. He has three tracks which still haven’t been made available to the public. These include films like ‘Lost’, ‘Sherdil’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’.

Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller 'Tiger 3' is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on April 21, 2023.

The actioner, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Khan and Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoya.

The first movie in the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), directed by Kabir Khan had KK sing the song 'Laapata'.

His other collaborations with Khan include 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Humko Pyar Hua' from 'Ready', 'O Jaana' from 'Tere Naam', 'Tu Jo Mila' from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Main Agar' from 'Tubelight'.

On Tuesday after completing his stage performance at Nazrul Mach in south Kolkata, KK returned to his hotel in central Kolkata. After returning to the hotel, he vomited and became seriously sick. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared as "brought dead."

The news of his premature death devastated his followers and shocked the entertainment industry. The iconic singer was gifted with a loud yet mellifluous voice that will be cherished by his fans for decades.