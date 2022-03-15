Kiara Advani amps up her airport look with Rs 2.5 lakh handbag; see photos

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is quite popular amongst youngsters for her cool and funky fashion outfits. The diva never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out for her personal or professional work.

On Monday, Kiara was spotted at Mumbai airport and as usual, she made heads turn with her comfy but stylish attire and simple no-makeup look.

The 'Shershah' actress looked super cool in a black top and black and white joggers. She let her hair down for an effortless chic appearance. Kiara paired the outfit with an expensive Balenciaga bag.

We did a little research and found out that the bag with floral print costs nearly Rs 2,47,000 (USD 3,200).

Take a look at her photos here:

Kiara made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer MS Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career.

She then starred in major films like 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newwz', 'Shershah' and ‘Laxmii’.

On work front, she will next be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The Anees Bazmee directorial film follows the 2007 horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel. The film is expected to be a different tale with new characters.

Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:08 PM IST