Katrina Kaif shares romantic pics with Vicky Kaushal to wish him on his birthday: 'You make everything better'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 34th birthday on Monday (May 16).

To make his first birthday post marriage even more special, his actress-wife Katrina Kaif penned an adorable note for Vicky and shared unseen pictures from their New York vacation.

In the photos, Katrina looked beautiful in white outfit with black floral print and was being kissed Vicky who looked dapper in blue t-shirt and cap.

"New York Wala Birthday 🥳 My ❤️ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER," she captioned her post.

Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky are currently holidaying in New York. For the last few days, they have been treating their fans with stunning pictures.

Vicky and Katrina never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. They exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting movie lineup. Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar's untitled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will also appear in 'Sam Bahadur'.

On the other hand, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:05 PM IST