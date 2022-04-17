Katrina Kaif replies to influencer who trolled her cooking skills - here's what she wrote

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently replied to a social media influencer who trolled her cooking skills.

For those unversed, ever since Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in December, she has often showed off her cooking skills.

Just a few days after her wedding, Katrina had shared a photo of the first sweet dish she prepared. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress had uploaded a photo of a bowl filled with sooji ka halwa. Along with the picture, Katrina wrote, "Maine banaya (I cooked this)." Hinting at a post-wedding ritual, Katrina wrote, "Chaunka chardhana," and had added a smiley emoticon to her post.

Lat week, Katrinahad shared a picture of a simple dish of scrambled eggs she’d made and wrote, "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me."

However, the influencer took to his Instagram stories and posted a series of basic recipes he hoped that Katrina would cook. He also tagged the actress in his posts.

However, replying to one of the pictures which was of Chilly Cheese Toast, Katrina wrote, "This is not easy."

The influencer shared a screenshot of Katrina's message on his story. Take a look:

Katrina never misses a chance to express her love for Vicky. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in 'Jee Le Zaara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi.

