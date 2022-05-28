e-Paper Get App

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set to enter Rs 100 crore club

The family entertainer that won hearts of audiences across the globe remains unstoppable as it enters week 2

FPJ Web Desk Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is making all noise at the box office.

Also starring Tabu, the family entertainer that won hearts of audiences across the globe remains unstoppable as it enters week 2.

On Day 7, the Anees Bazmee directorial earned Rs 6.52 crore. With a total of Rs 98.57 crore, the film is inching closer to Rs 100 crore.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name.

It has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

