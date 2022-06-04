Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has tested positive for COVID-19 once again.

The actor shared the news with his fans on Instagram in his own witty style. He posted a picture of himself with folded hands and wrote, "Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya".

It is to be noted that this is not the first time that the actor has contracted the virus. In March 2021 too, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak, he had tested positive for coronavirus.

A few days ago, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar too had tested positive for COVID-19. Not just him, but actor Karan Tacker too had contracted the virus recently.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' became the biggest opener of Kartik's career so far, and also the biggest one at the Hindi box office in 2022.

The film stormed into the Rs 100 crore club in less than two weeks, and in 15 days, it has collected a total of Rs 144.56 crore.

Besides Kartik, the film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Kartik is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup, including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.