Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer garners 50 million views in 24 hours

The makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' recently launched the trailer of the horror-comedy and within a few hours, the video garnered 50 million overall views.

The video also received 1 million likes within 24 hours and was also trending on social media as soon as it was dropped.

The trailer has rocketed off to a record-breaking start on social platforms, which clearly showcases the immense amount of love and appreciation showered by the fans and audiences.

The trailer was not only liked by the fans but was also equally appreciated by the entertainment industry.

Loaded with horror and humour, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is touted to be a massive blockbuster entertainer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The film will hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:12 PM IST