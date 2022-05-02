Kartik Aaryan impresses fans with his uber cool dance moves in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track

The most awaited title track of Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is out now and the star has just hit the ball out of the park with this one.

With great music to groove onto, the titular track of the upcoming film is a complete vision. The actor has given yet another hook step for his fans to take behind and they are all chattering about Kartik's moves and swag doing it.

In the music video, Kartik marks his screen presence as he slips into a black tuxedo, holding a grey cat exuding maximun swag in black shades and a chain around his neck. He later changes into an open red shirt and jeans.

The star has looked super hot and shown some of the sleekest moves on this Bosco-Ceaser choreography. The mighty impressed fans couldn't contain themselves from showing their excitement as they took to their social media handles to share -

Besides Kartik, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

The star who has films like ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his pipeline will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on 20th May 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 02:51 PM IST