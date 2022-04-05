Kartik Aaryan feels bad about leaving for 'Shehzada' shoot - here's why

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had become a pet parent when he got the most adorable dog, Katori Aaryan. And now the actor had a tough time saying goodbye to his dog when he had to leave for Mauritius for the shoot of his film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a heartwarming picture where Katori can be seen sitting on his 'KA' suitcase as he didn't want to let the actor go and clearly Kartik felt bad leaving him too as he captioned it, "Pehli baar kaam pe jaane mein bura laga❤️"

Loading View on Instagram

This is just cuteness overload and we can totally understand why a workaholic like Kartik Aaryan would feel bad about leaving for work.

The actor has flown off to Mauritus for a long schedule of 'Shehzada'.

His big ticket lineup of films includes, 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India', an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala along with 'Shehzada' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ankur Rathee opens up on working with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in 'Shehzada'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:09 PM IST