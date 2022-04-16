Karisma Kapoor's excitement is unmissable as Alia Bhatt's 'kaleera' falls on her

Actress Karisma Kapoor was recently seen enjoying to the fullest at cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt.

While she was an active part of the wedding shenanigans, the actress stole the show with her expressions when during a ritual, Alia's 'kaleera' dropped on her.

Karisma shared a couple of photos in which she can be seen jumping in joy with a piece of kaleera in her hand. "The Kaleera fell on me guys ! #couldibemoreexcited," she wrote.

In the picture, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karan Johar can also be seen cheering for Karisma, whereas Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor can be seen pulling off a pout for not catching a kaleera for herself.

Karisma's sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra commented, "Lolo in top form", while Riddhima called her the 'best'. However, it was stylist Ami Patel's comment that caught the netizens' attention.

"Lolo your next I told youuuuu," she wrote.

For the unversed, according to Punjabi wedding customs, a bride wears kaleeras attached to her bangles and shakes her wrists over the heads of all the single ladies. It is said that the one on whom the kaleera falls will be the next one to get married.

Karisma got married to industrialist Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but the couple parted ways in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Karisma and Sanjay have two children -- daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on April 14 at the former's Vastu residence. The wedding was attended by the couple's closest friends and family members.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:16 PM IST