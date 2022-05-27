Kareena Kapoor Khan SLAMS troll who called her 'buddhi': 'Yes we are older and wiser...'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to treat her fans with her stunning social media posts. Recently, the actress posted a photo with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora from Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash on Instagram.

While her fans were all hearts for the picture of the Bollywood divas, several users age-shamed and body-shamed the actresses.

Kareena, who was in no mood to ignore the comments of the trolls, took to her Instagram stories and slammed one of the users who called her 'buddhi'.

The 'Jab We Met' actress posted a screenshot of the troll's comment and wrote, "I keep seeing this on comments! If and when I bother to check, unless it's the one that comes up on top! So... buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word.. a word that mean old?! Yes we are older... n wiser... but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks."

Amrita also took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it... I love it... my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives... I give zero f'ssss... so pls go on, n I'll name n shame."

Reacting to her sister's post, Malaika wrote, "You say it sis... Ur beautiful jus the way you are... N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone... Tch Tch."

The girl gang had a blast at Karan Johar's birthday bash on Wednesday. While Malaika and Amrita attended the party without their respective partners, Arjun Kapoor and Shakeel Ladak, Kareena was accompanied by actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena's sister and Karan's BFF Karisma Kapoor also couldn't make it to the party.