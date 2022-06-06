Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Vijay Varma if he is trying to read her messages in a funny post - check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma seem to share a great rapport as the two are shooting for their upcoming film, 'Devotion of Suspect X' together.

Once again, they have shared a fun candid moment to their social media.

Kareena shared a picture of both of them in a dark blue and purple light where she can be seen sitting on her chair checking her phone while Vijay is standing in a suit behind.

She captioned it, "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages?@itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot⭐️"

The witty 'Gully Boy' star replied to her in the comments saying, "Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny 😉"

Earlier the two have shared other moments from amidst their shoot, clearly having a fun time together as they seem to share a good off-screen camaraderie.

Kareena had shared a video of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala and another time Vijay had shared a reel saying a dialogue of Poo as Kareena appears in the end of it and winks and the two were also seen sitting on the sets together in leaked photos.

While Kareena makes her digital debut with 'Devotion of Suspect X', Vijay Varma has a lineup of great projects alongside, such as 'Darlings', 'Fallen', Sumit Saxena's untitled next and also 'Mirzapur 3'.