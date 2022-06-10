Karanvir Sharma wraps up Suniel Shetty and Esha Deol's 'Invisible Woman': 'Enjoyed every minute of the shoot'

Karanvir Sharma recently wrapped up his much-awaited project 'Invisible Woman' along with Esha Deol and Rahul Dev.

After the success of the film, ‘A Thursday’, Karanvir Sharma has been getting some good offers on his plate. One such that came along the way was 'Invisible Woman'.

The project is created on a huge budget with a star cast that has proven to be the best in the past. Working with Suniel Shetty has been a dream come true moment for Karanvir. He has been a huge fan of his work and working alongside the actor made him feel even more special.

The shoot is still pending for other artists but it was a wrap for Karanvir, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev. The pictures that are being surfaced on the internet also feature Suniel Shetty.

Karanvir will be seen playing a cop for which his fans are already excited. We got an opportunity to speak to him on this. He says, “It’s a wrap. But this wrap was quite a difficult one for me. I have enjoyed every minute of the shoot. The experience was surreal to see myself alongside talented actors like Suniel Sir, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev. I am excited to see myself and showcase it in front of my fans and well-wishers who have been a huge support to me.”

The gripping storyline of 'Invisible Woman' along with a stellar star cast and magnum opus production will definitely be a thing that fans will be eager to watch out for.