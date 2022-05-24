Karan Johar hires Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand to make the best food and desserts for his 50th birthday bash

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will turn 50 on Wednesday. He is all set to host his grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios.

According to the latest update, two top professionals - renowned chef Marut Sikka and the well-known Harsha Kilachand will be taking care of food and desserts for the party on May 25.

Mumbai-based Harsha is known for her delectable desserts, crunchy cookies, chocolates, and multifarious. She is a household name in South Mumbai.

Marut Sikka has set up award-winning restaurants and created meals for America's former President Barack Obama and India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

ALSO READ Karan Johar Birthday Special: Doting dad moments of the filmmaker with kids Yash and Roohi

The who’s who of Bollywood are expecting to grace the party. While the theme of the party is black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:45 PM IST