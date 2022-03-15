Karan Johar calls Alia Bhatt his 'very own Brahmastra', pens a heartfelt birthday note for his 'weapon of love'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a poster of Alia from the upcoming film 'Brahmastra', KJo wrote, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life…"

He also recalled the time from 10 years ago when Alia marked her debut with Karan's film 'Student of the Year'. "10 years ago I didn’t know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra…my weapon of love and of abundant joy…Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always," he wrote.

"Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever..." he added.

Marking Alia's birthday, the makers of 'Brahmastra' also introduced her character Isha with a video.

Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the film will hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. The film will be the first installment of the planned trilogy.

'Brahmastra' will also mark the first time Alia will star in a film with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:35 PM IST