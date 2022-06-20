Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to release on OTT on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' is all set for an OTT premiere.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose), 'Dhaakad' is truly international in scale and style as the action sequences are designed by an international crew.

With blood, action, gunshots and characters with their own set of eccentricities, 'Dhaakad' is a bold movie with a fierce, feisty and fearless Kangana in lead.

'Dhaakad' revolves around Agni (Kangana), a special agent with the International Task Force, who is assigned the mission to eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who is also running a coal mafia. During this battle, her tragic childhood past comes in the forefront more often than she would want and she unearths rather shocking truths about her tragedy, one of which is even linked to Rudraveer.

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “Dhaakad is a film that’s very close to all of our hearts. Usually action films are associated with the male actors in our industry, but here we made a film that redefines the action genre for actresses in Indian films and we are really proud of it. We wanted the vibe and feel to be at par with the well-known international action movies and we were successful in achieving that. The action pieces were appreciated on the big screen and now that the film is releasing digitally, we are sure more people will laud our attempt. Kangana delivered a superlative performance in 'Dhaakad', paving a new path for female-led action films."

Kangana Ranaut said, “'Dhaakad' was an intense film which required a lot of physical and emotional transformation. Indian films can be of international standards and can have female action heroes in the lead."

'Dhaakad' will release on Zee5 on July 1.